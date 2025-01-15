Tony Khan: Kenny Omega’s Return Has Been ‘Huge’ for AEW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tony Khan discussed the significance of Kenny Omega's return to AEW on The Battleground Podcast. After his first match in over a year at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, Omega will compete tonight against Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

Khan expressed, “It’s been huge having Kenny Omega back in AEW. It was a great surprise when he came out at AEW World’s End. Then last week, what a cliffhanger to AEW Dynamite, setting up this week’s show to see Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay standing tall together. We’ve never seen that before. We’ve seen Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay clash. Maybe the greatest match in the history of AEW was Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.”

Khan also touched on Adam Copeland's return and his rivalry with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, stating, “Speaking of these big comebacks, we have Kenny Omega back in the ring tonight and we’ve had the return of the Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland. It’s been something very special. Adam Copeland has been clashing with the Death Riders and Jon Moxley. Moxley has a huge fight tonight against Powerhouse Hobbs, a former TNT Champion, streaming on Max and live on TBS.”

He added, “It was a huge hit to the company when Adam Copeland broke his leg jumping off the steel cage at Double or Nothing. His return, along with Kenny Omega, is a huge lift for the company.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage includes several matches: Hook vs. Christian Cage, a women’s Casino Gauntlet match, and a six-man tag with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP against Mark Briscoe and Private Party.