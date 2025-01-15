Chelsea Green Praises Triple H for Promoting Equality in WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Chelsea Green, the WWE Women’s United States Champion, recently shared her admiration for Triple H's impact on the WWE Women’s Division during an appearance on The Sports Agents podcast. She highlighted the significant changes in the organization following Vince McMahon's departure, stating that Triple H fosters an environment where women feel equal to men.

“If we’re talking about Vince versus Triple H, we’re also talking about Attitude Era versus now,” Green explained. “We’re talking about Divas versus women... I know that I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, I feel supported.”

Green acknowledged the foundational work of past female wrestlers such as Trish Stratus and Lita, recognizing their contributions to the current success of women's wrestling. “Triple H makes women specifically feel absolutely equal to men, and that’s why I love to come to work. We’re main eventing Wrestlemanias now, which unfortunately, that previous era didn’t get to experience,” she added.