WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Richard Holliday Praises GCW as the Leading Independent Promotion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Richard Holliday Praises GCW as the Leading Independent Promotion

In a recent interview with Fightful, Richard Holliday expressed his enthusiasm for working with GCW, stating that it’s undeniably the leading independent promotion.

He noted, “I love GCW. It does allow me to bring out a certain side or temperament of me, which I like. So to me, GCW, I don’t even want to just say it’s the top independent promotion in the world because that goes without saying. I think it’s just up there is just one of the top wrestling promotions in the world. Think about who else is going from coast to coast, state side. They just announced they’re going to the UK in January. Who knows if it’ll pop up there, pip pip, Japan. They’re all over the place and it’s every weekend too. It’s like you could literally just be a GCW full-time performer and the beauty of that is that, you know, they don’t do contracts because they are independent in that sense. But they have their regulars and they have guys who can sink into certain stories and things of that nature. There’s no rules, which is great.”

Sabu Set to Return for GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom

An ECW legend will grace the ring at The People vs. GCW. On Sunday, GCW announced Sabu's return for the upcoming show at the Hammerstein Bal [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 13, 2025 04:57PM


Tags: #gcw #richard holliday

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91164/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π