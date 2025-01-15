Richard Holliday Praises GCW as the Leading Independent Promotion

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent interview with Fightful, Richard Holliday expressed his enthusiasm for working with GCW, stating that it’s undeniably the leading independent promotion.

He noted, “I love GCW. It does allow me to bring out a certain side or temperament of me, which I like. So to me, GCW, I don’t even want to just say it’s the top independent promotion in the world because that goes without saying. I think it’s just up there is just one of the top wrestling promotions in the world. Think about who else is going from coast to coast, state side. They just announced they’re going to the UK in January. Who knows if it’ll pop up there, pip pip, Japan. They’re all over the place and it’s every weekend too. It’s like you could literally just be a GCW full-time performer and the beauty of that is that, you know, they don’t do contracts because they are independent in that sense. But they have their regulars and they have guys who can sink into certain stories and things of that nature. There’s no rules, which is great.”