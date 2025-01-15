Kevin Nash Questions WWE Decision Not to Book The Rock for WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On his recent “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash expressed confusion over WWE's omission of The Rock from WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, arguing that he's the company's biggest star.

Nash stated, “It’s a long way to WrestleMania. I’m just gonna throw some ideas out there. Maybe take somebody with the largest Q rating in our company, and maybe after you see Triple H, the boss, the next person you see is the guy that’s worth $800 million and has been on everything for the last 20 years that’s not wrestling. So you have that guy come out, and you make the correlation of, ‘Oh,’ and he’s got a belt, even though it’s the Ali belt. So if you don’t know s*it, he’s as big as a house, he’s got a belt, and he’s talking wrestling in a wrestling ring. Why wouldn’t you use him? For me watching it, I took it as, he came out. You can say he said, ‘I’m not involved, I’m involved.’ Whatever.

I don’t know what his shoot schedule is, I don’t know what his next projects are. So there’s no reason to [set something up] if for the next 90 days, he’s gonna be working on set someplace. But I do know that the next guy, who I really can’t see but I can see, who’s doing a farewell tour, and is gonna be really active, and he needs to tel’ me that the only way that he can possibly end up at WrestleMania is to, I don’t know, maybe win the Royal Rumble. Well, you sure as f*ck don’t want Dwayne convoluting that with any thought pattern. So now you want your next guy, Cena, to open that up and say, ‘I’m gonna win the Royal Rumble.’ Everybody knows the road to WrestleMania starts at Royal Rumble. So why wouldn’t you have two stories right there when you want that story to go forward? You can take that big motherfu**er Dwayne and put him in wherever the fu*k you want to.”

Nash had earlier predicted that The Rock would battle Cody Rhodes during the two-night flagship pay-per-view event.