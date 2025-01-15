Chad Gable Advances In WWE Speed Tournament

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A new Number One Contender’s Tournament started on the January 15th episode of WWE Speed, featuring Charlie Dempsey facing Chad Gable. The match began with both wrestlers evenly matched as they tested each other. Dempsey gained the upper hand with a butterfly suplex, but Gable responded by grounding him. Dempsey showcased his skill with a monkey flip, and though Gable attempted an ankle lock, Dempsey evaded it.

The competition intensified, with Dempsey only managing a two-count on Gable. Ultimately, Gable secured the victory with the Chaos Theory, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament. He will face the winner of the match between Chris Sabin and Grayson Waller. The tournament champion will get a chance to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship.

Blake Howard provided commentary for the episode, while Corey Graves was notably absent, having missed the previous night’s WWE NXT as well.