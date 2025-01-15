Chad Gable Advances In WWE Speed Tournament

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
A new Number One Contender’s Tournament started on the January 15th episode of WWE Speed, featuring Charlie Dempsey facing Chad Gable. The match began with both wrestlers evenly matched as they tested each other. Dempsey gained the upper hand with a butterfly suplex, but Gable responded by grounding him. Dempsey showcased his skill with a monkey flip, and though Gable attempted an ankle lock, Dempsey evaded it.
The competition intensified, with Dempsey only managing a two-count on Gable. Ultimately, Gable secured the victory with the Chaos Theory, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament. He will face the winner of the match between Chris Sabin and Grayson Waller. The tournament champion will get a chance to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship.
Blake Howard provided commentary for the episode, while Corey Graves was notably absent, having missed the previous night’s WWE NXT as well.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025
Charlie Dempsey and @WWEGable battle it out to see who will advance in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CtVOZLtJOF
⚡ WWE Locker Room Reactions Mixed Over Penta's Raw Debut Length
The January 13 episode of WWE Raw featured the debut of former AEW star Penta, who won a match against Chad Gable before participating in a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 07:30AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com