WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Chad Gable Advances In WWE Speed Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Chad Gable Advances In WWE Speed Tournament

A new Number One Contender’s Tournament started on the January 15th episode of WWE Speed, featuring Charlie Dempsey facing Chad Gable. The match began with both wrestlers evenly matched as they tested each other. Dempsey gained the upper hand with a butterfly suplex, but Gable responded by grounding him. Dempsey showcased his skill with a monkey flip, and though Gable attempted an ankle lock, Dempsey evaded it.

The competition intensified, with Dempsey only managing a two-count on Gable. Ultimately, Gable secured the victory with the Chaos Theory, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament. He will face the winner of the match between Chris Sabin and Grayson Waller. The tournament champion will get a chance to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship.

Blake Howard provided commentary for the episode, while Corey Graves was notably absent, having missed the previous night’s WWE NXT as well.

WWE Locker Room Reactions Mixed Over Penta's Raw Debut Length

The January 13 episode of WWE Raw featured the debut of former AEW star Penta, who won a match against Chad Gable before participating in a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 07:30AM


Tags: #wwe #wwe speed #chad gable #charlie dempsey #speed

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91162/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π