Jake Roberts Discusses Barry Windham's Controversial WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

On his podcast, “The Snake Pit,” WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts reflected on Barry Windham's 1998 exit from WWE, which coincided with a fake currency scandal. He expressed that Windham faced significant challenges, as his family was involved in the situation. Roberts noted, “Man, when that went down, it just — damn, you know? But you never know what people are dealing with man, what’s going on? Evidently, his dad and his brother were pretty deep in it. But I don’t know, I can’t sit here and tell you for sure this or that. But I know that this hit hard, and I’m sure he was having a hard time on the road dealing with that and trying to travel and do the work, and everything else. But it’s a damn shame because Barry was such a great talent. But he’d wind up putting the ties back on.”

When discussing Windham's potential in WWE, Roberts stated, “Possibly, possible. As a heel — I’ve never seen Barry work as a heel very much. I’d like to see that, you know. But he was so talented, man. He could carry anybody. Yeah, he could have done the job.”

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
