Jake Roberts Discusses Barry Windham's Controversial WWE Exit

On his podcast, “The Snake Pit,” WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts reflected on Barry Windham's 1998 exit from WWE, which coincided with a fake currency scandal. He expressed that Windham faced significant challenges, as his family was involved in the situation. Roberts noted, “Man, when that went down, it just — damn, you know? But you never know what people are dealing with man, what’s going on? Evidently, his dad and his brother were pretty deep in it. But I don’t know, I can’t sit here and tell you for sure this or that. But I know that this hit hard, and I’m sure he was having a hard time on the road dealing with that and trying to travel and do the work, and everything else. But it’s a damn shame because Barry was such a great talent. But he’d wind up putting the ties back on.”

When discussing Windham's potential in WWE, Roberts stated, “Possibly, possible. As a heel — I’ve never seen Barry work as a heel very much. I’d like to see that, you know. But he was so talented, man. He could carry anybody. Yeah, he could have done the job.”