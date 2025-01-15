Ethan Page Reflects on AEW Departure and NXT Success

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent Busted Open Radio interview, Ethan Page shared insights from his career, specifically his transition from AEW to NXT. After being removed from the AEW roster in early May 2024, he debuted in NXT, attacking Trick Williams and quickly establishing himself as a key player, eventually becoming NXT Champion.

During the interview with Bully Ray, Page expressed that AEW 'didn’t know what they had' in him. He conveyed, 'They didn’t know what they had, and now they do. I’m gone. These guys have me. They have the ability to do whatever it is that they want, and they have chosen to open a door for Ethan Page to absolutely kick wide open.'

Page also connected with Penta, who recently made his WWE debut, recalling a personal moment when he won the NXT Championship in Canada, watching his daughter celebrate with him. He remarked, 'I can only imagine how Penta felt last night, debuting WWE, Monday Night Raw... It had to feel good.'

Reflecting on his time in AEW, Page described it as 'chaotic and unorganized' in contrast to his positive NXT experience. Additionally, he discussed his unexpected segment with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at New Year’s Evil, noting the strategic nature of the move. 'If I’m the Final Boss, I’m gonna see what’s up,' he stated, emphasizing the impact of sharing the ring with such a legendary figure.