Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41?

The potential opponent for Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 could be Charlotte Flair. Recent reports indicate that Flair and Becky Lynch have been added to the WWE internal roster and are expected to return soon.

With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, the winner of the Women's match could challenge either Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship or Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. Flair is now being considered as a top contender.

WrestleVotes suggested during a Backstage Pass Q&A that Flair may challenge Stratton at the upcoming WWE Pay-Per-View on April 19-20, stating, “The only rumblings that I’ve heard are Tiffany and Charlotte. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, I know they’ve talked about it.”

WWE's plans reportedly include having Flair at the forefront of women’s wrestling during WrestleMania 41. Alongside the Royal Rumble winners vying for their championship opportunities, John Cena’s match remains the only other confirmed bout.

Moreover, Flair is expected to undergo a presentation change that aligns more closely with her ‘Queen’ gimmick. She was spotted backstage at a recent WWE NXT episode, sharing a photo with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four