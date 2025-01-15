Backstage Reaction to Malakai Black's AEW Departure

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Recent reports indicate that Malakai Black is "done" with AEW and may return to WWE as a free agent. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared insights about AEW's internal reaction:

"He’s gone, he’s not gonna be on TV again most likely. It’s funny, as talented as he is, everyone I’ve asked about it, they all kind of have the same story and it’s kind of like ‘good.’ So whatever that’s worth. I think whatever it is there are people that had that feeling… he did work hard in his matches, I’m not saying he didn’t but he wanted to go back [to WWE] and I think it was very clear he wanted to go back. Once you get that thing where you wanna go back, it doesn’t work out to put you on TV or anything like that. Especially if you’re not comfortable losing, it makes it a lot worse.” This shows a mix of acknowledgment of his talent and an understanding of his desire to return to WWE.