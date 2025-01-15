Jon Moxley: AEW Focused on Building a Sustainable Future

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jon Moxley reflects on his time in AEW, highlighting the company's efforts to create a sustainable future. AEW entered a new era on January 1st, with Dynamite and Collision simulcasting on Max as part of their media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. As the world champion, Moxley leads this transition.

In an interview with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger for Uncrowned, Moxley emphasized the importance of storytelling in wrestling: “Storytelling is always needed, it’s essential, it’s non-negotiable. It’s a vital element to wrestling,” he stated. “You need a hook... Wrestling is no different. You’re not going to pick up a book that has a bunch of descriptions of random objects or events — there has to be a story or a thread that will take you on a ride.”

Moxley noted that AEW is focused on building something beyond just in-ring action: “Building something sustainable for the future that we can take pride in... It’s about a mindset and an approach of taking pride in what we do.” He expressed pride in the collective effort within AEW and acknowledged that progress is gradual: “It’s really exciting.”

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 15th.