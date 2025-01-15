Brian Cage: 'Nothing to Lose' in Match Against Kenny Omega Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Brian Cage is ready for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, where he faces Kenny Omega, who hasn’t wrestled in over a year. Cage believes he has nothing to lose and everything to gain in this matchup. He emphasized that it will open the show with minimal commercial interruptions.

Cage stated: “Tomorrow night, it finally happens. The dream match comes true. That’s right, Kenny. I’ve wanted this match for a long time, ever since we had dueling Terminator claps. When I was the luchador destroyer in Lucha Underground AAA and you were cleaning out the place in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They call you the Cleaner. Well, if you’re the Cleaner, call me the delivery man because I deliver every time I step in the ring. Tomorrow it’ll be no different. Destiny has dealt you quite the hand—your first match back in AEW is against me. My dream match might be your nightmare, because I’m going out there with nothing to lose and everything to gain. We’re opening up the show with minimal interruptions, and I’m showing everyone what I say week after week: nobody’s better. Not even you.”

Cage is optimistic, stating that January 2025 will kick off his dream match, with a tidal wave of momentum propelling him forward.