WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Brian Cage: 'Nothing to Lose' in Match Against Kenny Omega Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Brian Cage: 'Nothing to Lose' in Match Against Kenny Omega Tonight

Brian Cage is ready for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, where he faces Kenny Omega, who hasn’t wrestled in over a year. Cage believes he has nothing to lose and everything to gain in this matchup. He emphasized that it will open the show with minimal commercial interruptions.

Cage stated: “Tomorrow night, it finally happens. The dream match comes true. That’s right, Kenny. I’ve wanted this match for a long time, ever since we had dueling Terminator claps. When I was the luchador destroyer in Lucha Underground AAA and you were cleaning out the place in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They call you the Cleaner. Well, if you’re the Cleaner, call me the delivery man because I deliver every time I step in the ring. Tomorrow it’ll be no different. Destiny has dealt you quite the hand—your first match back in AEW is against me. My dream match might be your nightmare, because I’m going out there with nothing to lose and everything to gain. We’re opening up the show with minimal interruptions, and I’m showing everyone what I say week after week: nobody’s better. Not even you.”

Cage is optimistic, stating that January 2025 will kick off his dream match, with a tidal wave of momentum propelling him forward.

Mariah May Joins Commentary for Women’s Casino Gauntlet on AEW Dynamite

AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will provide commentary during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at the January 15 Maximum Carna [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2025 11:19AM


Tags: #aew #brian cage #kenny omega #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91154/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π