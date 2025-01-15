WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mickie James Joins Karmen Petrovic Backstage at WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Mickie James made a special appearance backstage during last night’s WWE NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center, where she took a photo with Karmen Petrovic.

Petrovic shared the moment on social media, also capturing a picture with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, who was present at the event.

