Mickie James Joins Karmen Petrovic Backstage at WWE NXT

Mickie James made a special appearance backstage during last night’s WWE NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center, where she took a photo with Karmen Petrovic.
Petrovic shared the moment on social media, also capturing a picture with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, who was present at the event.
with the godmother herself 🥰😍🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/cV1pXyLfVk— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) January 15, 2025
2 champs at once 👀 hiiiii @mashaslamovich x @Real_Valkyria 😝🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/gaaWWPuK0O— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) January 15, 2025
