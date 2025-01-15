Mickie James Joins Karmen Petrovic Backstage at WWE NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Mickie James made a special appearance backstage during last night’s WWE NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center, where she took a photo with Karmen Petrovic.

Petrovic shared the moment on social media, also capturing a picture with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, who was present at the event.