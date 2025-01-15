WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Considering Changes for WrestleMania 41 Week Hall of Fame Ceremony

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

WWE is reportedly contemplating adjustments to the Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 41 week due to concerns over last year's attendance. The Hall of Fame is a cherished tradition, honoring legendary figures before WrestleMania.

According to WrestleVotes in a Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE expressed dissatisfaction with the small crowd at the 2024 ceremony. They noted that many attendees left shortly after Paul Heyman’s speech, leaving WWE frustrated. Sources suggest that attendees prioritized getting out early as WrestleMania weekend is lengthy. WWE is now exploring new presentation ideas to enhance the experience, although specific changes remain undefined.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #hall of fame #las vegas

