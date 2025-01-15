WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
When Could WWE Host a Premium Live Event in Mexico?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

An update suggests that WWE may host a Pay-Per-View (PLE) internationally, following comments by Bad Bunny. He revealed in a recent interview that WWE Backlash is likely “going to Mexico,” after its successful event in Puerto Rico in May 2023. However, reports indicate no confirmed plans for Backlash in Mexico; details about the 2025 PLE venue remain unannounced.

According to Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes mentioned a strong possibility of a 2026 event in Mexico: “I would say probably 2026 is a good possibility, yeah. A very high possibility.” Earlier discussions hinted at a PLE in Mexico City for 2025.

The first international PLE in 2025 is set to be Elimination Chamber, occurring on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Additionally, WWE Royal Rumble in 2026 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first PLE hosted outside the United States since 1989.

Bad Bunny Claims WWE Planned Backlash in Mexico, But WWE Sources Dispute It

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 13, 2025 06:22PM


Tags: #wwe #mexico

