When Could WWE Host a Premium Live Event in Mexico?

An update suggests that WWE may host a Pay-Per-View (PLE) internationally, following comments by Bad Bunny. He revealed in a recent interview that WWE Backlash is likely “going to Mexico,” after its successful event in Puerto Rico in May 2023. However, reports indicate no confirmed plans for Backlash in Mexico; details about the 2025 PLE venue remain unannounced.
According to Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes mentioned a strong possibility of a 2026 event in Mexico: “I would say probably 2026 is a good possibility, yeah. A very high possibility.” Earlier discussions hinted at a PLE in Mexico City for 2025.
The first international PLE in 2025 is set to be Elimination Chamber, occurring on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Additionally, WWE Royal Rumble in 2026 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first PLE hosted outside the United States since 1989.
