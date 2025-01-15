WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Mariah May Joins Commentary for Women’s Casino Gauntlet on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Mariah May Joins Commentary for Women’s Casino Gauntlet on AEW Dynamite

AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will provide commentary during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at the January 15 Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite.

This match will determine who will challenge her for the title at Grand Slam, which takes place on February 15 in Brisbane, Australia. May has urged the women’s division to impress her ahead of this pay-per-view.

In addition to the Women’s Casino Gauntlet, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kenny Omega will debut in-ring against Brian Cage.

Jon Moxley Stands by His Comments on Patrick Mahomes During Bengals Game

Jon Moxley has no regrets about saying Patrick Mahomes would 'piss his pants' during a live event. The AEW Champion, alongside his wife Rene [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 03:20PM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #mariah may

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91147/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π