Mariah May Joins Commentary for Women’s Casino Gauntlet on AEW Dynamite

AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will provide commentary during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at the January 15 Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite.

This match will determine who will challenge her for the title at Grand Slam, which takes place on February 15 in Brisbane, Australia. May has urged the women’s division to impress her ahead of this pay-per-view.

In addition to the Women’s Casino Gauntlet, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kenny Omega will debut in-ring against Brian Cage.