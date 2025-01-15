WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Hints at Potential Match with Trick Williams in 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT announcer Booker T has hinted at a possible match with former champion Trick Williams, who has previously called him out. Booker expressed interest in working with Williams, sharing on his Hall of Fame podcast that it would be an exciting opportunity in 2025 if his knee cooperates.

Booker stated, “I’d love to do something with Trick Williams. I think that would be something really, really cool in 2025 if I could muster up the old gas to actually be able to go out there and get something done. The thing is, my right knee’s been killing me. If I can get my right knee to work for me, 2025 could be that year for me to get something done with Trick Williams. I know he wants to do it. He’s been texting me, he’s been goading me, trying to get me into a match. So nah, man, to be able to get in there with that kid would be special. It really would.”

Williams’ second NXT Championship reign ended at New Year’s Evil on January 7, 2025. Booker T last appeared in a WWE ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble but returned to the squared circle for ROW's Battle To The Bell on January 11, 2025, where he teamed with AJ Francis, Edge Stone & Gasper Hernandez to defeat Zilla Fatu in a Street Justice Rules Gauntlet match.

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t #trick williams

