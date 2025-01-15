Former WCW Star Scotty Riggs Joins AEW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has confirmed that former WCW World Tag Team Champion Scotty Riggs is now part of AEW. At AEW Revolution 2024, many former WCW talents, including Riggs, attended to watch Sting’s retirement match, where Sting and Darby Allin defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks' Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Reports from December by PWInsider indicated that Riggs had been assisting AEW with logistical support for some time. During the latest episode of What Happened When, co-host Conrad Thompson mentioned seeing Riggs backstage at the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, Tennessee. Schiavone confirmed Riggs' involvement, stating, “Yeah, behind the scenes. Scotty’s been with us for, gosh, over six months or so, yeah. I think it’s great that Tony and the company gave him a job, let him work for us.”

Riggs is reportedly helping drive talent to venues among other logistical tasks for AEW. No further details about his role were provided by Schiavone.