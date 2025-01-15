Cora Jade Sets Sights on TNA Champion Masha Slamovich

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich attended the January 14 edition of WWE NXT, catching the attention of Cora Jade as she watched Jade’s match against Kelani Jordan, where Jade triumphed. Afterward, Jade tweeted at Slamovich asking, “WTF are you looking at?! @mashaslamovich.”

Slamovich's reply hinted at a potential clash, stating, “You not gonna like the answer when you find out.” TNA Wrestling confirmed Slamovich was scouting talent, fueling speculation for a crossover match between the two.

This encounter continues a trend of TNA talent featuring on NXT, including appearances by Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Rosemary, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz throughout 2024. Grace notably debuted at the Royal Rumble in January.

Additionally, Slamovich is set to defend her Knockouts Championship against Rosemary at the upcoming TNA Genesis pay-per-view this Sunday.