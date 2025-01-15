WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Post-Show Brawl Erupts Between Bayley and Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

The January 14 episode of WWE NXT ended with Bayley and Roxanne Perez exchanging blows in the ring. Bayley addressed Perez, who claimed the women’s division wouldn't survive without her as champion. The altercation escalated, leading to Bayley striking back after being slapped.

Fans rallied behind Bayley as she forced Perez to retreat from the ring, declaring, “That’s how you want to play, Roxy? I see you, you dumb, short little idiot.”

As Perez backed towards the entrance, the crowd chanted “hey, Bayley.” Speculation arises that Perez may soon join the main roster, possibly setting up a feud with Bayley.

