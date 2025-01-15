Post-Show Brawl Erupts Between Bayley and Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The January 14 episode of WWE NXT ended with Bayley and Roxanne Perez exchanging blows in the ring. Bayley addressed Perez, who claimed the women’s division wouldn't survive without her as champion. The altercation escalated, leading to Bayley striking back after being slapped.

Fans rallied behind Bayley as she forced Perez to retreat from the ring, declaring, “That’s how you want to play, Roxy? I see you, you dumb, short little idiot.”

As Perez backed towards the entrance, the crowd chanted “hey, Bayley.” Speculation arises that Perez may soon join the main roster, possibly setting up a feud with Bayley.

Take a look back at the entire unexpected interaction between @roxanne_wwe and @itsBayleyWWE and EVERYTHING that happened when NXT went off the air. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iXnCDRVJab — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025