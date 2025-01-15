WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Fenix Merchandise Removed from ShopAEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Rey Fenix’s merchandise has been removed from ShopAEW.com, resulting in a 404 error when accessing his page. Searches for Fenix merchandise yield no results. Currently, he remains listed on AEW’s roster as part of the Lucha Bros and Death Triangle, despite these groups no longer existing as active factions in AEW.

For months, rumors swirled about Penta and Fenix possibly moving to WWE as their AEW contracts neared expiration. Penta's contract ended in early December, paving the way for his WWE debut on the January 13 episode of "WWE Raw." Meanwhile, Fenix remains under AEW contract, as injury-related time off led to an extension. Details on the duration of Fenix's modified deal or his AEW return are still unknown.

The duo previously held the AEW Tag Team Championships and, with PAC, reigned as AEW World Trios Champions for 126 days. Fenix's last AEW match was on the July 20 episode of "AEW Collision," where he defeated Tony Nese.

In December, Fenix alleged in now-deleted social media posts that AEW "ignored" him when he needed medical assistance and accused the company of "inhuman treatment" without providing further details.

