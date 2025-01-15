NWA Powerrr Results (1/14): Thrillbilly Silas Mason and Pretty Empowered Shine

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

The National Wrestling Alliance delivered an action-packed episode of NWA Powerrr on January 14th. Key matches included:

- Thrillbilly Silas Mason defeated Mr. Grim.

- In an interview, Lili “La Pescadita” Ruiz hypes her match against Haley J.

- Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Kylie Paige) triumphed over Caribbean Flow (La Rosa Negra & Ruthie Jay) after Ruthie turned on Rosa.

- BLK Jeez and Mims preview Mims’ upcoming match with Burchill in an interview.

- Daisy Kill & Talos defeated The Miserably Faithful (Judais & Gaagz The Gymp).

- Mike Mondo discussed his arrival in NWA in an interview, declaring it’s Mondo Time.

- Haley J bested Lili “La Pescadita” Ruiz.

- The Slime Ballz won against The Fixers thanks to Carson Drake's intervention.

Additionally, William Patrick Corgan announced that NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer will face EC3 in a Cage Match for the title at NWA Hard Times V, and Natalia Markova will take on Tiffany Nieves.