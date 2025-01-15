WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Reveals Matches for Road to New Beginning Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

NJPW has announced exciting matches for the upcoming Road to New Beginning shows, taking place at Korakuen Hall. Here are the matches:

- January 22: Hirooki Goto & El Desperado vs. Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.

- January 23: Ryohei Oiwa vs. YOSHI-HASHI

- February 3: NJPW World Television Championship Match - El Phantasmo vs. Jeff Cobb

- February 4: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match - El Desperado vs. Kosei Fujita

The announcement highlighted the significance of the Korakuen Hall events for the New Year. The January 22 main event features a unique tag team match with Goto and El Desperado facing Fujita and Sabre Jr., previewing title challenges for both champions. On January 23, Ryohei Oiwa’s first singles main event pits him against YOSHI-HASHI after prior altercations.

The February 3 match will see El Phantasmo defend his World TV Championship against Jeff Cobb, following their intense previous encounter. Finally, the February 4 match presents a chance for Kosei Fujita to challenge El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Fujita, aiming to become the youngest double champion, seeks redemption after previous setbacks.

