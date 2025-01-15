WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich Attends WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich made a surprise appearance in the crowd during the January 14th episode of WWE NXT. This comes as the collaboration between TNA and NXT has cooled since their talent exchanges earlier in 2024.

During the show, Cora Jade noticed Slamovich in the front row after defeating Kelani Jordan. Slamovich took to social media to comment on her presence, stating, "What a surprise! ?@ThisIsTNA Knockouts Champion @mashaslamovich is keeping a close eye on the NXT Women's Division! ?".

The partnership between WWE and TNA grew throughout 2024, with notable moments including Jordynne Grace competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble and challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground. Joe Hendry also featured in a crossover by challenging Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy, while NXT talent appeared on TNA programming as well.

