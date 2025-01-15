TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich Attends WWE NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich made a surprise appearance in the crowd during the January 14th episode of WWE NXT. This comes as the collaboration between TNA and NXT has cooled since their talent exchanges earlier in 2024.

During the show, Cora Jade noticed Slamovich in the front row after defeating Kelani Jordan. Slamovich took to social media to comment on her presence, stating, "What a surprise! ?@ThisIsTNA Knockouts Champion @mashaslamovich is keeping a close eye on the NXT Women's Division! ?".

The partnership between WWE and TNA grew throughout 2024, with notable moments including Jordynne Grace competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble and challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground. Joe Hendry also featured in a crossover by challenging Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy, while NXT talent appeared on TNA programming as well.