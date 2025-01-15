Ethan Page Harshly Assaults Dante Chen, Bloodies Je’Von Evans on WWE NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ethan Page displayed his ruthless side on WWE NXT. After blooding Je’Von Evans on December 17th, where Evans was left with a wired-shut jaw, Page boasted about a prior encounter with The Rock at NXT New Year’s Evil during the January 14th episode.

Following a singles match win against Dante Chen, Page brutally attacked him, trapping Chen's legs between the steel steps and the ring post and kicking the steps. As officials attended to Chen, Je’Von Evans rushed in to help but was met with a vicious shot from Page, leaving Evans bleeding from the mouth. Page mockingly urged Evans to smile.