WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Ethan Page Harshly Assaults Dante Chen, Bloodies Je’Von Evans on WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Ethan Page Harshly Assaults Dante Chen, Bloodies Je’Von Evans on WWE NXT

Ethan Page displayed his ruthless side on WWE NXT. After blooding Je’Von Evans on December 17th, where Evans was left with a wired-shut jaw, Page boasted about a prior encounter with The Rock at NXT New Year’s Evil during the January 14th episode.

Following a singles match win against Dante Chen, Page brutally attacked him, trapping Chen's legs between the steel steps and the ring post and kicking the steps. As officials attended to Chen, Je’Von Evans rushed in to help but was met with a vicious shot from Page, leaving Evans bleeding from the mouth. Page mockingly urged Evans to smile.

Latest on WWE Plans For Saudi Arabia In 2025

WWE's ongoing 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority continues to generate massive revenue, with reports suggesting the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 13, 2025 11:25AM


Tags: #ethan page #dante chen #jevon evans #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91131/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π