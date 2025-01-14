WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Kelly Slams Tony Khan: ‘Stuttering Son Of a Billionaire’

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

Kevin Kelly recently criticized Tony Khan on social media during his ongoing legal battle with AEW, alleging he was fired amid a “mental breakdown.” Kelly and the Tate Twins are suing AEW and Khan for defamation while seeking to void arbitration clauses in their contracts and establish a class-action lawsuit. They argue AEW misclassifies its talent as independent contractors instead of employees.

On Twitter, Kelly expressed his willingness to work with Corey Graves, stating, “Put me and @WWEGraves together at the desk. Corey would become the biggest commentary star in wrestling because I would actively try to get him over. Let his star shine.”

In response to a fan suggesting AEW mistreated him, Kelly retweeted: “All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me.”


