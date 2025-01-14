Kevin Nash on Hulk Hogan's Booing: 'He Is Beat To F**k!'

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kevin Nash has shared his thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan being booed during the premiere of WWE RAW on Netflix in Los Angeles. On his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash discussed the crowd's reaction and Hogan's situation.

On Hogan Getting Booed: “Somebody’s gotta be a heel. I think if he wasn’t ponied up financially with that Real American beer with the WWE, because the last thing you want to with your logo, face, likeness, on a can of beer that you’re selling, cut a promo on the crowd.”

On Being Surprised by the Boos: “Look at the play. The play was come out, tear that All American shirt off and have a Netflix shirt on. He thought that what he did at the RNC was gonna work in LA. As soon as he realized that they were turning on him, he said, ‘Man, I’ve been doing this for four decades.’ In other words, f**k you guys, I’m Hulk Hogan. If you don’t have enough respect for me to not boo me out of this place, f**k you. I’m gonna say what I have to say, I’m going to get my thing out. I did hear that, as he walked back, he looked over to Jimmy Hart, and he goes, ‘Man, you got heat [Laughs]. I’ve never been Hulk Hogan, so I can’t speak for him. But I have traveled with him, and that’s a different level than almost anybody in our business [to be him]. To be Hulk Hogan and go out there, I did not think that they would s**t on him. Because the last time he came out was a couple years ago, and he blew the roof off.”

On WWE Putting Hogan Out There: “Is Paul [Triple H] so much smarter than that that he knows that’s exactly the response he’s going to get? If Hulk Hogan shows up and they cheer, it doesn’t make BBC [News] that Hulk Hogan got booed out of the f**king building. Nothing got more coverage than Hulk being booed. Who’s to say that they weren’t smart enough to know that that’s exactly what they were going to get?”

On Hogan’s Health: “Hulk is beat to f**k. The last thing he wanted to…he sucked it up like a f**king warrior just to come out of that tunnel as far as he did to cut the promo because his f**king back is killing him. He’s a tough motherf**ker because I know he’s in pain like a motherf**ker. I watched it. I felt bad for him. But at the same time for him, it’s like, man, I’d rather get a response than none. Then I watched that thing the next day and I went [groans], god. Man, f**k that.”