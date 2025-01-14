Paul Heyman on Storytelling: Craft the Ending First

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Paul Heyman shares his approach to storytelling in wrestling, emphasizing the importance of knowing the ending before writing a script. A prominent figure in WWE, he's been instrumental in the Bloodline narrative.

In a recent discussion on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Heyman was asked about booking Logan Paul for 2025. He stated, “It all depends on other circumstances right now. Here is the honest answer, the question is how I would book Logan Paul in 2025, my answer is I wouldn’t book him just for 2025.” He highlighted the need to think ahead, asking about potential WrestleMania opponents for both 42 and 43.

Heyman explained, “I have never written a script or answered an idea without knowing the final page. I write the final page first. Here is the end, it may transition to something else, but here is how this story ends.” This approach allows for a focused narrative and meaningful character interactions. He pointed out how ensuring Solo Sikoa didn’t mention “Acknowledge me” or refer to himself as the Tribal Chief prior to that key moment at Madison Square Garden built anticipation and drove the story forward.

In his view, taking a long-term trajectory of two and a half years allows for flexibility in the narrative, enabling adjustments should new characters or storylines arise.