Thunder Rosa Reflects on Winning the AEW Women’s Title

Thunder Rosa captured the AEW Women’s Championship by defeating Britt Baker D.M.D. at St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2022. In a recent conversation with Tim Hann Rivera, she shared the emotional rollercoaster that followed her victory.

She stated, “Oh, everything. Bro, it brought me from the highest of the highs to the lowest of the lows. Success can be like a drug, and it can be something that you are addicted to, and attention and everything, fame. But it can also be very detrimental to your soul and detrimental to your life and can be detrimental to your mental health if you don’t know how to manage it. When I won the title, I don’t think mentally I was ready for it because so much came with it, good and bad at the same time.”

Thunder Rosa explained that winning the title was both a historical achievement and a personal challenge. “The good was, you create history, you’re able to have a bigger platform... But on the downside, you see the worst of all people... So I think with everybody, even after I lost the championship, when I see somebody else is getting a title shot or they’re champions, I try to show them respect and treat them well because I’ve been in their shoes.”

She emphasized the importance of supporting peers in the industry, stating that experiencing such significant moments in their careers should be celebrated together. “Very few people can say that they’ve been crowned in their hometown with their people, with their family. So it’s important that you make them feel special too because I don’t ever want anybody to go [through] what I went through after I got my title, and just showing sort of sorority and sisterhood, that’s important too. I think our worst enemies can be ourselves, our own people.”