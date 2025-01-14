New Matches and Segments for WWE NXT Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT features exciting new matches and segments. Key highlights include NXT World Champion Oba Femi addressing the NXT Universe and former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussing her future. Additionally, a special video will showcase new NXT Women’s Champion Giulia.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Match: Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)
- NXT Tag Team Championships: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Number One Contenders Match: Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer
- NXT Champion Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe.
- Roxanne Perez addresses her future.
- A special look at new NXT Women’s Champion Giulia.
