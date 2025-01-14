WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Matches and Segments for WWE NXT Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT features exciting new matches and segments. Key highlights include NXT World Champion Oba Femi addressing the NXT Universe and former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussing her future. Additionally, a special video will showcase new NXT Women’s Champion Giulia.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Match: Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)

- NXT Tag Team Championships: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

- NXT Women’s North American Championship Number One Contenders Match: Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

- NXT Champion Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe.

- Roxanne Perez addresses her future.

- A special look at new NXT Women’s Champion Giulia.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 06:23PM


