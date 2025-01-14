WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Karrion Kross Calls Out Rey Fenix After Penta’s WWE Debut

Posted By: Ken Gemberling on Jan 14, 2025

After Penta's WWE debut on Raw, Karrion Kross has called out AEW star Rey Fenix. On January 13, during Monday Night Raw, Penta faced Chad Gable and emerged victorious. He shared an emotional promo, expressing his joy at joining WWE with his family in attendance.

Rey Fenix previously commented on his brother's WWE debut via social media. Karrion Kross, tweeting from WWE Raw, challenged Fenix, stating:

There's A LOT of very psychotic people from Boyle Heights. Warms my evil heart to see them come out and play. Mi brother chulo @ReyFenixMx Me vale verga, hurry up. I'll leave the door unlocked for you Papo. #IYKYK

Stay updated with wrestling news by following WrestleTalk on social media.

Source: wrestletalk.com

