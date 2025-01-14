Jon Moxley Praises AEW's Talented Roster

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reflects on AEW's roster, stating it may have the highest concentration of great in-ring wrestlers ever. Since joining in 2019, Moxley has become a prominent figure, holding the AEW World Championship since WrestleDream and leading the Death Riders stable into a new era.

In an interview with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger for Uncrowned, Moxley shared his insights: “Any time you step into the ring, any time you get the camera pointed at you with the light on, any time you do anything, it’s going to be whatever you make it. Everybody’s a good wrestler at AEW. I don’t know if there’s ever been a roster assembled of this many purely great, get-in-the-ring-and-wrestle pro wrestlers. There’s so much more to it though, to put yourself in a position to use those skills and capitalize with them. You can see some guys evolving to the next level beyond just being good wrestlers. It’s very gratifying to see.”

Moxley specifically mentioned Orange Cassidy's evolution, stressing the importance of nurturing such talent: “That thing with Orange [Cassidy], he’s one of those guys where you see him growing and evolving. You see this larger-than-life aspect coming out of him, you see it right before your eyes. You don’t even have to look at him, you can see it in the audience when he comes out, you see it happening. That kind of thing that’s hard to put into words, but you know he’s ‘got it’ — that’s the thing we have to foster and cultivate. We can’t just throw him out there. It’s a seed that has to be watered and grown.”