Paul Heyman Declares Logan Paul Logan a Top Villain in Wrestling

Paul Heyman identifies Logan Paul as one of wrestling's most hateable villains. Logan has faced WWE heavyweight stars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, consistently delivering captivating performances. He aspires to elevate his career further in 2025.

During an appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Heyman praised Logan's dedication, noting how fans often overlook the effort he puts into his craft due to his persona. "You said before, no one has chanted at you, 'You deserve it,'" Heyman remarked. "Now, having seen how hard you worked to get into the ring with Roman Reigns and the elevation of your understanding of this industry..."

Heyman asserted that Logan is excelling at his role as a villain. "If they start to appreciate what you do... then you’re not presenting yourself as a villain in a great enough fashion. You’re presenting yourself as one of the truly hateable villains in this industry... That's a compliment to your body of work right now," he explained. He emphasized that, as a heel, the goal is to frustrate the audience rather than earn their approval.

Logan was also present at the WWE RAW premiere on Netflix, where he joined the show’s roster during the Kickoff event.