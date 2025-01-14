Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater Confirmed for TNA Countdown To Genesis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A new match has been confirmed for TNA Genesis as Frankie Kazarian will take on Leon Slater during the Countdown pre-show on January 19th.

The updated card for TNA Genesis is as follows:

- Countdown: Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater

- TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

- TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin

- TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

- Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary

- TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) (c) vs. Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance

- Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

- Mike Santana vs. Josh Alexander