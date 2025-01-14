Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater Confirmed for TNA Countdown To Genesis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
A new match has been confirmed for TNA Genesis as Frankie Kazarian will take on Leon Slater during the Countdown pre-show on January 19th.
The updated card for TNA Genesis is as follows:
- Countdown: Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater
- TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry
- TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin
- TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
- Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary
- TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) (c) vs. Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance
- Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace
- Mike Santana vs. Josh Alexander
BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian faces @LEONSLATER_ at #CountdownToTNAGenesis THIS SUNDAY airing LIVE at 7pm ET on TNA's digital platforms as well as @Sportsnet 360!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 14, 2025
Get tickets and be there live in Dallas HERE: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/QbB6tVMG0Q
