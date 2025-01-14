WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater Confirmed for TNA Countdown To Genesis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater Confirmed for TNA Countdown To Genesis

A new match has been confirmed for TNA Genesis as Frankie Kazarian will take on Leon Slater during the Countdown pre-show on January 19th.

The updated card for TNA Genesis is as follows:

- Countdown: Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater

- TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

- TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin

- TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

- Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary

- TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) (c) vs. Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance

- Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

- Mike Santana vs. Josh Alexander


Tags: #tna #genesis #frankiekazarian #leonslater #tna wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91106/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π