Hulk Hogan Set for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Despite Raw Backlash

Hulk Hogan's Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Appearance Sparks Interest Despite Raw Controversy

Although Hulk Hogan’s recent appearance on WWE Raw didn’t go as planned, he is set to return for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25. During his Raw appearance, Hogan promoted WWE's new sponsor, Real American Beer, and aimed to hype the show. However, the segment took an unexpected turn as fans heavily booed him, a moment that quickly went viral and was picked up by several media outlets.

Despite this reaction, WWE is moving forward with Hogan’s involvement. According to Fightful, Hogan had been scheduled for multiple upcoming appearances before the Raw incident. As part of his current commitments, he has already filmed a voiceover for the latest Saturday Night’s Main Event promotional video package.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, confirming Hogan's planned involvement in the January 25 show. However, questions linger about WWE’s approach to presenting him at the event. Meltzer stated:

“So Hogan’s gonna be on that show, the January 25. When Hogan was shown on the screen in the building, they booed like crazy. It’s going to be interesting. Do they put him in front of the crowd and risk him being booed, or does he come out and maybe the crowd doesn’t boo? I don’t know. The other interesting one is Hogan and Jesse.”

Adding another layer to the story, Jesse Ventura will also appear at the event. Ventura’s longstanding disdain for Hogan stems from a decades-old incident when Hogan reportedly informed Vince McMahon about Ventura’s plans to unionize WWE talent. Addressing this dynamic, Meltzer added:

“I don’t expect any problems. They’re both like, you know, Jesse 73 and Hogan 71 you know? I mean, I’m sure Jesse will never like Hulk Hogan, and I don’t think Hulk Hogan will ever like Jesse.”

It remains to be seen how WWE will handle Hogan’s presentation at Saturday Night’s Main Event, particularly given the polarized crowd reactions and his past with Ventura.