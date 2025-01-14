Matt Cardona Aims for WWE Comeback, Denies AEW Contract Offer

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Matt Cardona is optimistic about a future return to WWE. In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, he discussed his aspirations while promoting The People vs. GCW event at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom. He revealed he has yet to receive a contract offer from AEW.

During the interview, Cardona expressed that, despite feeling successful in his current endeavors, he longs for another WrestleMania moment and the chance to perform again at Madison Square Garden, ideally alongside his wife, Chelsea Green. “I don’t think I deserve anything…but I think I have earned the opportunity to go back. I don’t think it’s cocky to say that if my music hit at the Royal Rumble, whether it be Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona, the place would explode,” he stated.

Cardona mentioned keeping gear ready for the Royal Rumble for several years, hinting at his enthusiasm for a potential return. He acknowledged ongoing cordial communication with WWE but noted that there have been no offers made. “I would love to be (in WWE) with Chelsea. I want to be there not just because she’s there, but because I belong there,” he added.

This isn’t Cardona's first public expression of interest in returning to WWE. Previously, he has mentioned wanting to conclude his career with the company and was surprised by the lack of offers from both WWE and AEW. Despite a report claiming he was offered an AEW contract, Cardona clarified he never received one and remains open to opportunities.

Recently, he faced ROH World Champion Chris Jericho at Final Battle and made two appearances in AEW last year, showcasing his versatility in the wrestling world.