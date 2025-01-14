WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan Says He's Got his "Trump Pump Back On", Will Be at Trump's Inauguration

Posted By: James Walsh on Jan 14, 2025

After the controversial Hulk Hogan crowd reaction where Los Angeles booed the Hulkster during the WWE RAW debut on Netflix, the Hulkster hasn't bent the knee to the WWE Universe's pressure. Hulk Hogan has stayed true to his "MAGA" roots and says he'll be in DC for Donald Trump's inauguration and could be appearing in some capacity during the weekend's celebrations. Trump will be having a fan rally at the MCI Center in DC on Sunday night, January 18th. It is likely the Hulkster will celebrate the 28th anniversary of nWo Souled Out by pumping the crowd up at that rally.

 

 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #hulk hogan #wwe #netflix #donald trump

