WWE Monday Night RAW Results - January 13th, 2025 - San Jose, CA

Tonight on RAW we will have appearances from Rhea Ripley, CM Punk and Gunther, Sheamus looks to settle a score with Ludwig Kaiser, Chad Gable gets his match against a top mystery Luchador, Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria go head to head to determine who will be the first ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Damian Priest collides with Finn Balor in a Street Fight and more!

We kick off the show with a drone flying around the arena letting us see the packed SAP Center and we cut to a replay of highlights from RAW's debut on Netflix.

Backstage, CM Punk arrives driving into the arena and he makes his way to ringside. Punk grabs a mic and gets in the ring after working the crowd. Punk tells San Jose that he loves them and says he needs to address something real fast and acknowledges everyone who is helping fight the fires in LA. He asks if everyone watched him beat Seth Rollins last week and that Rollins is no longer on his plate of things and says when he came back he had lots of set backs that he turned into come backs and he calls out John Cena. He says he sees Cena and always has seen Cena. CM Punk says he has also entered the Royal Rumble and his music will play at the end of the Royal Rumble and asks for his music to play and instead we get Seth Rollins' music hit. Rollins gets in the ring and stares at Punk who is now standing on the ring apron. Rollins takes off his sunglasses to show remnants of a shiner and Punk gets in the ring to get a closer look. Rollins says he promised last week that regardless of the outcome of their match he would be here on RAW today and he's a man of his word, unlike Punk. Punk says he'd still be the winner, though. Rollins says he'd rather be the worst version of himself than be any version of Punk. Rollins says he's lost a lot but last week was the worst loss in his career as he has never been disappointed in himself that he underestimated Punk. The only way he can get retribution is by flushing Punk's Wrestlemania dreams as he will win the Royal Rumble, not Punk. He says he will eliminate Punk and Drew McIntyre interrupts this face off. McIntyre stands by the entrance and says he's disgusted and Punk reminds McIntyre how he beat him the last time they were face to face. McIntyre says he was talking to Rollins and not everything is about Punk. Rollins invites McIntyre to the ring so he can bash him up. McIntyre says Rollins is playing an act and his actions don't line up - he calls out Rollins saying Roman Reigns can't be back on top and what happened? Punk suggests they all get in the ring and beat each other up. McIntyre asks why he would oblige? He says there is a bigger problem right now, Roman Reigns is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. He says if there was only a way for him to get the title before Reigns and tells them he'll see them at the Rumble.

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Lyra Valkyria, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are all shown arriving to the arena.

Chad Gable, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile make their way to ringside. Gable gets in the ring and reminds the crowd he's an Olympian and the 2025 version of him will be better than ever. He talks about a bucket list - destroying the Alpha Academy - check and next he'll destroy this mystery Luchador - check and he'll win a single title this year. He says it's because he wasn't born here, or raised here... Chad Gable was made here.

Match 1: Chad Gable -vs- Penta



The bell rings and the crowd goes nuts for Penta. Gable starts with getting Penta in a wrist lock and Penta slaps Gable in a headlock. Gable gets Penta down with a Russian Leg Sweep and into a headlock. Penta counters out and rolls up Gable and Gable rolls up Penta. Armdrags by both men to each other and a quick cover by Gale and kick out by Penta. Gable punches out Penta in the corner and swings him to the other end and runs into a superkick. Penta takes down Gable and hits a leg drop - Gable runs out of the ring and runs in and hits an Angle Slam on Penta. Gable punches Penta in the corner and Penta kicks Gable and does a handstand swinging kick into Gable's sternum. Gable punches Penta in the face hits a German Suplex on the apron to Penta. Gable sets up Penta's leg around the ring post and smashes his knee into the ringpost. Gable works on Penta's left leg over and over again. Gable hits a back suplex and covers for a two count. Gable gets on the top rope and goes for a flying headbutt and misses. Penta kicks Gable and runs at Gable and Gable throws Penta into the turnbuckle. Gable and Penta exchange open handed chops to each other and Penta kicks Gable and hits a slingblade on Gable. Gable gets launched out of the ring, and Penta comes at him with flying Swanton over the top rope on to Gable who is outside the ring. Back in the ring, Penta hits a high cross body and kicks Gable in the corner. Penta nails Gable with a backstabber and covers for a near fall. Penta kicks Gable and Gable comes back with a German Suplex and covers for a near fall. Gable gets punched on the top rope and Gable slaps an arm bar on the ropes to Penta. Penta takes out Gable with a headscissor take down and hits a Mexican Destroyerer on Gable and covers for a near fall. Penta kicks Gable who comes back with a dragon screw. Gable locks an ankle lock on Penta. Penta counters Gable's hold and slaps him into an arm bar. Penta hits the Penta Driver for the win.



Winner: Penta

Jackie Redmond gets in the ring and welcomes Penta to RAW on Netflix. She asks Penta what this means to him and he thanks San Jose and says this is his new home. He says he knows we were all waiting for this moment, but the truth is he has been waiting for this moment. He says he knows this is a new era, so this is not only the Netflix new era but it's The Penta new era.

Backstage, The Judgement chats it up. Finn Balor tells Liv Morgan she'll be champ again and says he'll let the two lovers sort out their business. Dominik Mysterio apologizes to Morgan and she says she isn't mad at him but then tells him to get her bags and Raquel Rodriguez's bags. Morgan and Rodriguez leave and Balor says he's going to destroy Priest tonight. McDonagh says he'll get a rematch for their tag titles. Mysterio asks Balor if he's sure he doesn't want him out there for his match against Priest. Balor tells him he should work on fixing stuff with Morgan and to get her bags.

Cathy Kelley catches up with The Pure Fusion Collective. PFC says they get disrespected and no one cares, and when they disrespect people it's an issue. What they did to Kairi Sane isn't just a message for Damage CTRL but it's for the whole women's roster.

Bron Breakker is shown in the audience taking in our next match.

Match 2: Sheamus -vs- Ludwig Kaiser

We get the bell and Kaiser slaps Sheamus. Sheamus clotheslines Kaiser and beats him on the apron. Kaiser hits Sheamus out of the ring and they slap each other outside the ring. Sheamus looks for 10 beats but Kaiser counters and knocks Sheamus off the apron onto the announce table. Kaiser runs around the ring and kicks Sheamus dead into some chairs. Kaiser slaps Sheamus into a chokehold in the ring and kicks him on the mat. Kaiser chokes out Sheamus on the ropes and kicks Sheamus in the kidneys. Sheamus comes back with chops and Kaiser kicks him down. Kaiser locks Sheamus in another submission hold and delivers some body shots to Sheamus. Kaiser tries for a suplex but Sheamus lifts him and sits him on the top turnbuckle. The men chop and slap each other on the top turnbuckle. Sheamus attempts White Noise off the top rope and Kaiser slams him down and covers for a two count. Kaiser kicks Sheamus on the mat and kicks him off the ropes. Sheamus catches Kaiser mid kick and chops him down. Sheamus hits Kaiser with 10 beats and flips him back in the ring. Sheamus gets Kaiser on his shoulders and climbs the ropes and hits White Noise from the top rope and covers for a near fall. Kaiser grabs the shalalie but walks into a kick by Sheamus and Sheamus covers for two. Kaiser takes down Sheamus and covers for two. Kaiser chops Sheamus and Sheamus kicks Kaiser. Kaiser hits a rolling senton and covers for a two count. Sheamus hits the Brogue kick and pins Kaiser.

Winner: Sheamus

After the match, Sheamus celebrates and Bron Breakker gets in his face.

Cathy Kelley catches up with Seth Rollins and tells him Adam Pearce has made a match with him against Drew McIntyre next week. As Rollins walks away he sees Sami Zayn. Zayn tells Rollins if ever wants to talk he's here for him. Rollins says his week was rough but Zayn's week was great bringing up how Zayn helped Reigns win. He asks Zayn if that's all he's going to do or if he's going to help himself.

Gunther is seen walking backstage.

Jackie Redmond talks to Carlito and JD McDonagh about the current status of The Judgement Day - with what appears to be tension between Liv Morgan and Finn Balor. McDonagh tells her she's trying to stir up drama and that there is no tension within The Judgement Day.

The Miz and Karrion Kross talk backstage and Kross tells Miz that The Wyatt Sicks have been moved to SmackDown and if Miz had anything to do with this... Sami Zayn comes by and they make fun of Zayn. Zayn tells Miz that he's Kross' lacky and says he's going to ask Pearce for a match against The Miz.

Gunther makes his way out to the ring. Gunther says last week he followed the debut of RAW on Netflix and he was impressed but he wasn't very impressed with the performance in the ring. He was hoping WWE had a roster that could deliver and the only prize worth fighting for is the championship he has and he can't be bothered with the OTC drama. Jey Uso interrupts Gunther and asks Gunther if he heard him right because "Main Event" Jey Uso is ready take Gunther's title as all this drama is behind him and suggests they fight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther asks Uso if he's serious and Uso yeets back. Gunther says Uso is naive if he thinks he will dethrone Gunther. Gunther reminds Uso that he has beaten Uso twice when they tangled for the IC Championship. Gunther tells Uso that he's a tag team wrestler and not on Gunther's level. He says Main Event is Uso's nickname but it's where Gunther belongs and tells he's up for the bout at Saturday Night's Main Event and leaves the ring. Uso tells Gunther to hold up and says he respects Gunther and everything he's said is true and that he wasn't supposed to be here but he wakes up every morning and bets on himself to earn this respect. He's going to get Gunther's respect and he will beat Gunther.

Bayley is in the crowd and Cathy Kelley catches up with her. Bayley plugs her match against Tiffany Stratton next week and then discusses the IC Finals and says she's excited to see the match. She then trashes Michael Cole and gets the arena to say "Michael Cole is an idiot".

Match 3 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Finals: Dakota Kai -vs- Lyra Valkyria



The bell rings and the women try getting the better of each other but keep countering out of moves. They lock up again and Kai takes down Valkyria and they both end up outside the ring. Kai is driven into the apron and Kai intercepts Valkyria's baseball slide and slams her on the apron. Valkyria slams Kai on the apron as well and suplexes Kai off the apron onto the floor. Back in the ring, Valkyria and Kai exchange blows and Valkyria slaps Kai in a stretch submission and rolls around the ring avoiding a pin. Valkyria covers Kai for a near fall and slaps her back in a submission hold. Valkyria throws Kai out of the hold and covers for a two count. Kai rolls up Valkyria for a two count and connects with a kick on Valkyria. Valkyria comes back with kicks and punches and Kai throws Valkyria into the corner with a hurricanrana. Kai kicks Valkyria in the corner and hits a backstabber and covers for a near fall. Kai gets Valkyria on her shoulders and sets up for a GTK and Valkyria counters with a running powerbomb and covers for two. Valkyria kicks Kai and hits a top rope leg drop and covers for two. Kai hits a scorpion kick and hits a kick to her neck. Kai hits the GTK and Valkyria rolls out of the ring. Back in the ring, Kai runs at Valkyria with a kick and Valkyria hits a neckbreaker. Valkyria hits the Nightwing for the win.



Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

After the match, Adam Pearce gives Valkyria the title and both Kai shows a sign of respect and shakes Valkyria's hand.

Finn Balor gets ready for his match backstage.

Cathy Kelley catches up with The New Day and asks them when they'll compete again. Woods says they won't address this until they get respect - and call out Rey Mysterio. Woods says, maybe next week and tell Kelly they're out of time for any more questions.

Match 4: The Miz -vs- Sami Zayn



The bell rings and the men lock up and The Miz punches and kicks Zayn and Zayn comes back and takes down The Miz. Zayn hits a second rope axe handle on The Miz. The Miz punches Zayn and kicks him and hits him with another kick. The Miz connects with a right hand on Zayn and kicks him in the back and hammers down some forearms to Zayn. Zayn punches The Miz and takes him down with a clothesline. The Miz is punched in the corner by Zayn and hits an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn runs into a kick by The Miz who then delivers a DDT and covers Zayn for a two count. The Miz connects with some It Kicks. Zayn rolls up The Miz for a two count and they battle it in the corner. Zayn connects with The Helluva kick and The Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.



Winner: Sami Zayn

Rhea Ripley is shown walking backstage with her Women's Championship and she makes her way to the ring. Ripley says Mami is back on top and how dominant she is. Nia Jax interrupts Ripley and says she's out here to talk to Mami. Jax says she'll win the Royal Rumble and will take whatever title she wants. She calls out Bayley in the front row and trashes San Jose. Jax says the only woman on top in this division is her, not Ripley, not Bayley or Tiffany Stratton. Bayley jumps the barrier and gets in the ring and calls Jax a dumb idiot. Jax takes down Bayley and then shoves Ripley. Ripley headbutts Jax and Jax pushes her down. Bayley hits Jax and Ripley clobbers Jax out for the ring. In the ring, Bayley and Ripley celebrate.

Jackie Redmond talks to Rey Mysterio about Penta's debut. Mysterio says Penta belongs in the WWE and he proved it today. Redmond then brings up The New Day and their words on Mysterio. Mysterio says Big E deserves all the respect and Kingston and Woods are full of disrespect.

Match 5 - Street Fight: Damian Priest -vs- Finn Balor



Priest makes his way to the ring with a baseball bat and immediately brings out a bunch of weapons from below the ring. Priest starts with a kendo stick on Balor smacking him down to the mat. Priest throws Balor in the air and back down sending Balor outside the ring. Balor slams Priest's head against the announce table. Priest flapjacks Balor onto the announce table. Priest pulls a table out from under the ring and sets it up outside the ring. Balor punches Priest outside the ring and sends Priest over the barricade into the crowd. Balor nails Priest with a trashcan and beats on him through the crowd. Priest nails Balor on the head with the trashcan and throws him back over the barricade back at ringside. Priest gets sent back out in the crowd. Priest swings Balor into some railings and the fight onto the second level of the arena. Priest hits a Broken Arrow from the second level through some tables on ground level. EMTs and officials come out to check on Balor and Priest. Balor is stretchered out as JD McDonagh and Carlito come out to check on Balor. Priest makes his way back to the ring while officials still load Balor onto a stretcher. As Balor is being stretchered out, Priest runs to the stretcher and takes out Carlito and McDonagh. He punches out Balor and wheels him back in the ring and clotheslines Balor. Carlito runs in and hits a backstabber and McDonagh joins in and beats on Priest. McDonagh hits Priest with a moonsault and they prop Balor on the top rope and he hits The Coup de Grace and covers for a near fall. McDonagh and Carlito pull out another table and The War Raiders music hits and Erik and Ivar run in and decimate Carlito and McDonagh. The War Raiders take Carlito and McDonagh to the back. In the ring, Balor hits a slingblade and smacks Priest with a chair to the spine. Balor assaults Priest with a chair and the punches Priest. Balor hits Priest with some more chair shots and places a chair around Priest's neck. Priest is able to intercept Balor and hit The South of Heaven and covers for a near fall. Outside the ring, Priest tries to powerbomb Balor through a table, but Balor counters with a slingblade and sets Priest onto the table and hits a Coup de Grace off the apron on to Priest through the table. Balor tries to get Priest back in the ring, but Priest picks him up and spears him through the barricade. Priest hits a Razor's Edge on Balor through the other table outside the ring and throws Balor back in the ring. Priest hits The South of Heaven in the ring and covers Balor for the win.



Winner: Damian Priest

Damian Priest celebrates in the ring as the show goes off the air.