Tom Pestock to Debut in GCW Bloodsport Match Against Josh Barnett!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

Tom Pestock is set to make his Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) debut! GCW has officially announced that Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, will face Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match at The People vs. GCW. The event takes place on January 19th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

This marks Pestock’s first wrestling appearance since departing WWE in November. A skilled grappler, Pestock recently showcased his abilities by earning gold at the IBJJF Tampa International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament. Additionally, he boasts a Golden Gloves boxing background, making him a formidable competitor as he steps into the unique, hard-hitting environment of Bloodsport for the first time.

Full Lineup for The People vs. GCW (January 19, 2025):

- Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen vs. Amazing, Grim Reefer & Homicide

- Steel Cage Match: Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason

- Megan Bayne vs. Atticus Cogar

- Matt Cardona Open Challenge

- Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela

- Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri vs. Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel)

- Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. Tom Pestock

- GCW Ultraviolent Title DLC Match (Vacant): Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Drew Parker

- El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

- GCW Tag Team Title Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) vs. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)

- GCW World Title #1 Contendership Match: Effy vs. Allie Katch

- GCW World Title Match: Mance Warner (c) vs. Effy or Allie Katch

Special Appearances:

- PCO

- Sabu


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #tom pestock #baron corbin #josh barnett

