Vince McMahon's Attorney Calls Out "Desperate PR Stunt" in Janel Grant Lawsuit

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Vince McMahon's attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, issued a statement addressing recent developments, saying, "The recent federal investigation resulted in no criminal indictments from the SDNY, while the SEC settlement relates to minor accounting issues at WWE that have nothing to do with this case. Any claims to the contrary made by Janel Grant's team are just another desperate PR stunt."

This statement comes in response to Janel Grant's legal team filing a motion requesting a status conference regarding Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

Grant's lawsuit had been paused for six months starting in May, as McMahon was under federal investigation. The stay on the lawsuit was lifted in December. On January 10, Grant's team issued a statement alleging that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are continuing their criminal investigation.

On the same day, Vince McMahon resolved charges brought by the SEC concerning undisclosed settlements. According to the SEC, McMahon agreed to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimburse WWE $1.33 million after consenting to an order that found he violated the Securities Exchange Act.

McMahon commented on the resolution, stating, "The case is closed. Today ends nearly three years of investigation by different governmental agencies. There has been a great deal of speculation about what exactly the government was investigating and what the outcome would be. As today’s resolution shows, much of that speculation was misguided and misleading."