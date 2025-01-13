Sabu Set to Return for GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

An ECW legend will grace the ring at The People vs. GCW. On Sunday, GCW announced Sabu's return for the upcoming show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

Having participated in the first People vs. GCW event in 2022, Sabu notably managed Mance Warner and Matthew Justice to victory over the 44OH! stable. Last year, he revealed GCW's interest in hosting his retirement match. In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, he remarked, “My goal is to work out until the last match and I know the last match isn’t tomorrow. GCW wants me to do my last match with them in January. I said, ‘I don’t know if I’ll be ready.’ I don’t want my last match in January. I want it in July and I want it in Las Vegas.”

In other news, Matt Cardona issued an open challenge for the show but noted that several matches have fallen through. He stated, “My match has been snakebit. Here’s some inside news for ya. Eight different matches have fallen through over the past few months. Now it’s an open challenge… I will walk into Hammerstein Ballroom next week looking like a fucking superstar and will be #AlwayzReady for whoever steps up to the plate. I don’t care if it’s somebody on the GCW roster, somebody from another company, or a bum off the streets… I WILL create a moment. I WILL make history. I WILL WIN!”

The announced lineup for The People vs. GCW includes:

- GCW World Champion Mance Warner defends against Effy or Allie Katch

- Effy vs. Allie Katch (winner challenges Mance Warner later in the night)

- GCW Tag Team Champions Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku defend against Cole Radrick & Alec Price

- Doors, Ladders & Chairs match for the vacant GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matthew Justice vs. Dr. Redacted

- Super Crazy, Tajiri & Little Guido vs. Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel

- Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela

- El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

- Bloodsport match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA

- Steel cage match: Charles Mason vs. Richard Holliday

- Megan Bayne vs. Atticus Cogar

- Matt Cardona vs. TBA

- NYC OGs (Homicide, Grim Reefer, and a mystery partner) vs. Tony Deppen, Kerry Morton & Griffin McCoy

- PCO, Maki Itoh, Amazing Red, and more set to compete