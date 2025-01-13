Drew McIntyre Eager for a Mic Duel and Match with John Cena

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Drew McIntyre is eager to share the microphone with John Cena and confront him in the ring. Cena recently kicked off his farewell tour during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, announcing his intention to compete in the Royal Rumble for one last shot at the world title.

On The Babyfaces Podcast, McIntyre expressed his enthusiasm for a showdown, saying, “Good luck. All I care about is, I want time on that microphone with him, and I want that one-on-one match, and I’m gonna make it happen one way or another. Let’s just hope he doesn’t end up in the ring with me in the Rumble because the last person who got in my way in the Rumble last year and was aiming to main event WrestleMania was CM Punk, and I tore his tricep off the bone, so I’ll maybe ask Cena to pick the muscle, pick the bone because I’m tearing it or breaking it.”

Reflecting on his recent rivalries, McIntyre also recalled his past feud with CM Punk, which culminated in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood. “Some people believe it was the best Cell ever,” he stated, acknowledging various memorable matches. He noted the personal nature of his feud with Punk: “It truly was justified. It truly was a blood feud, it really was personal. It felt real because it was real all the way through. And we restored what Hell in a Cell was all about. I didn’t technically lose. I succumbed to blood loss and breaking my back on the steps. But also being gone for those few months, I have a very different outlook coming back now.”