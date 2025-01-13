WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Drew McIntyre Eager for a Mic Duel and Match with John Cena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

Drew McIntyre Eager for a Mic Duel and Match with John Cena

Drew McIntyre is eager to share the microphone with John Cena and confront him in the ring. Cena recently kicked off his farewell tour during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, announcing his intention to compete in the Royal Rumble for one last shot at the world title.

On The Babyfaces Podcast, McIntyre expressed his enthusiasm for a showdown, saying, “Good luck. All I care about is, I want time on that microphone with him, and I want that one-on-one match, and I’m gonna make it happen one way or another. Let’s just hope he doesn’t end up in the ring with me in the Rumble because the last person who got in my way in the Rumble last year and was aiming to main event WrestleMania was CM Punk, and I tore his tricep off the bone, so I’ll maybe ask Cena to pick the muscle, pick the bone because I’m tearing it or breaking it.”

Reflecting on his recent rivalries, McIntyre also recalled his past feud with CM Punk, which culminated in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood. “Some people believe it was the best Cell ever,” he stated, acknowledging various memorable matches. He noted the personal nature of his feud with Punk: “It truly was justified. It truly was a blood feud, it really was personal. It felt real because it was real all the way through. And we restored what Hell in a Cell was all about. I didn’t technically lose. I succumbed to blood loss and breaking my back on the steps. But also being gone for those few months, I have a very different outlook coming back now.”

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91070/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π