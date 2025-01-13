Sean Waltman: Triple H Is Revitalizing WWE for Fans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman shares insights on Triple H's impact since he took over WWE creative in the summer of 2022. Under Triple H’s guidance, the company has broken records, with fans noting significant improvements compared to the Vince McMahon era.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, WWE Hall of Famer Waltman expressed pride in his friend’s accomplishments, stating, “I’ll share something I haven’t told anyone else. When we were at Raw, I said to him, ‘You deserve all this. And the fans deserve you.’ The fans dealt with a lot of bullshit over the years. It was hard to be a fan for a while, and I don’t fucking mind saying it. It’s different now. He’s here for the fans. There is so much happiness and excitement surrounding WWE. This is what I always envisioned for him. It’s amazing.”

Waltman also highlighted that legends are treated better in WWE now, a shift from previous experiences. “We get treated so well. That wasn’t always the way it was. There’s been times over the years I’ve seen older wrestlers so disappointed that they weren’t even acknowledged. It’s a big deal to us. This was our life. So it means the world to be treated the way we’re treated,” he explained. He expressed joy in reconnecting with fellow wrestlers, stating, “Being at Raw, I loved it. I was telling my wife this, even people I wasn’t close with back in the day, I’m so happy to see them now.”