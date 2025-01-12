WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Eddie Kingston’s New Look Sparks Buzz Amid Injury Recovery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2025

Eddie Kingston’s New Look Sparks Buzz Amid Injury Recovery

Eddie Kingston has fans buzzing with his latest look as he continues recovering from a series of significant injuries.

Kingston suffered a broken leg, torn meniscus, and torn ACL during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW's Resurgence event. The no-rope, last-man-standing match also saw Kingston lose the NJPW Strong Openweight Title. His injuries occurred when his leg struck the barricade after being suplexed off the apron.

After the intense bout, Jack Perry confronted Kingston in a dramatic staredown, only for The Young Bucks to ambush Perry moments later and hit him with the EVP Trigger.

Despite his recovery process, Kingston is keeping active. Former AEW wrestler Cezar Bononi shared on Instagram that he has been training alongside Kingston. Fans noticed Kingston sporting a grown-out hair and beard look, which has only added to the buzz surrounding his recovery.

Check out the photo shared by Bononi to see Kingston's transformation!


Tags: #aew #eddie kingston

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91053/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π