Eddie Kingston’s New Look Sparks Buzz Amid Injury Recovery

Eddie Kingston has fans buzzing with his latest look as he continues recovering from a series of significant injuries.

Kingston suffered a broken leg, torn meniscus, and torn ACL during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW's Resurgence event. The no-rope, last-man-standing match also saw Kingston lose the NJPW Strong Openweight Title. His injuries occurred when his leg struck the barricade after being suplexed off the apron.

After the intense bout, Jack Perry confronted Kingston in a dramatic staredown, only for The Young Bucks to ambush Perry moments later and hit him with the EVP Trigger.

Despite his recovery process, Kingston is keeping active. Former AEW wrestler Cezar Bononi shared on Instagram that he has been training alongside Kingston. Fans noticed Kingston sporting a grown-out hair and beard look, which has only added to the buzz surrounding his recovery.

