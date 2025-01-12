WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Triumphs in Return Match at Reality of Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2025

Booker T reminded fans that "he's still got it!" as the WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT color commentator made a surprise in-ring return this past Saturday at the Reality of Wrestling "Battle to the Bell" event.

In singles action, Booker T faced off against Zilla Fatu, emerging victorious with an assist from TNA Wrestling's AJ Francis. The match served as a showcase of the 59-year-old legend's enduring talent, leaving fans thrilled by his performance.

Following the event, Booker T shared a photo of himself from the January 11 match with the caption, "He’s finished, he’s done," highlighting his dominant return.

This marks Booker T's first in-ring victory since 2019, proving that even at 59, he continues to deliver excellence between the ropes.

Source: twitter.com
