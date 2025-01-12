WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UPDATED: Former WWE Superstar Melina Reported Missing Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2025

Please read the update below.

Original report:

The wrestling community is expressing growing concern over former WWE Superstar Melina, who is reportedly unaccounted for following the recent wildfire outbreak in Los Angeles, California.

The Cauliflower Alley Club, a highly respected organization within the wrestling world, took to Twitter late Saturday to request assistance in locating Melina. Their message read:

“Reading on X that apparently former WWE superstar Melina has reportedly been unreachable amidst the wildfire outbreak in Los Angeles. If anyone knows her whereabouts or can contact her, it would be a great relief to everyone concerned about her safety. Please share, Thank you. 🙏”

The organization’s call for information highlights the seriousness of the situation, as they are known for their credibility and cautious approach to such announcements.

We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide updates on Melina's status as more information becomes available.

Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the devastating wildfires currently affecting California, and we hope for the safety of everyone in the affected areas.

UPDATE:

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina Perez Confirmed Safe Following Los Angeles Wildfires

Fans are breathing a collective sigh of relief after former WWE Champion Melina Perez was confirmed safe following fears for her well-being [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 12, 2025 02:25PM


