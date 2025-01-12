UPDATED: Former WWE Superstar Melina Reported Missing Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Please read the update below.

Original report:

The wrestling community is expressing growing concern over former WWE Superstar Melina, who is reportedly unaccounted for following the recent wildfire outbreak in Los Angeles, California.

The Cauliflower Alley Club, a highly respected organization within the wrestling world, took to Twitter late Saturday to request assistance in locating Melina. Their message read:

“Reading on X that apparently former WWE superstar Melina has reportedly been unreachable amidst the wildfire outbreak in Los Angeles. If anyone knows her whereabouts or can contact her, it would be a great relief to everyone concerned about her safety. Please share, Thank you. 🙏”

The organization’s call for information highlights the seriousness of the situation, as they are known for their credibility and cautious approach to such announcements.

We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide updates on Melina's status as more information becomes available.

Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the devastating wildfires currently affecting California, and we hope for the safety of everyone in the affected areas.

UPDATE: