Huge Match Planned for AEW All In: Texas

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2025

AEW is set to host one of its most monumental events to date with All In: Texas, taking place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The show promises an extraordinary lineup of matches befitting such a historic occasion.

Kenny Omega made a dramatic return to AEW programming at Worlds End to present the Continental Title to Kazuchika Okada, the winner of the Continental Classic, sparking speculation of a potential clash between the two at All In: Texas. Omega, who had been sidelined since December 2023 due to diverticulitis and subsequent surgery, returned to in-ring action at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, where he faced Gabe Kidd.

Omega’s AEW television return occurred on this week’s Dynamite, but it was not without incident. He was ambushed by Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage before Will Ospreay intervened to even the odds. This confrontation has set up Omega’s match against Brian Cage on next week’s Dynamite.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a match between Omega and Okada is currently planned for All In: Texas. The two wrestlers share a storied history, having delivered iconic bouts during their NJPW tenure in 2017 and 2018, and fans are eagerly anticipating another chapter in their legendary rivalry.

