Statement from Ann Callis, Attorney for Janel Grant, on SEC Confirmation of Vince McMahon's Legal Violations

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed that Vince McMahon violated federal law on two occasions by failing to disclose hush-money payments aimed at concealing allegations of abuse and harassment.

Ann Callis, the attorney representing Janel Grant—a former WWE employee and survivor of sexual assault and human trafficking—issued the following statement in response to the SEC findings:

“During his time leading WWE, Vince McMahon acted as if rules did not apply to him, and now we have confirmation that he repeatedly broke the law to cover up his horrifying behavior, including human trafficking. The SEC’s charges prove that the NDA Vince McMahon coerced Ms. Grant into signing violates the law, and therefore her case must be heard in court. While prosecutors for the Southern District of New York continue their criminal investigation, we look forward to bringing forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation Ms. Grant endured at WWE by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.”

The statement highlights the gravity of the allegations against McMahon, emphasizing the need for both civil and criminal proceedings to address the actions detailed in the SEC's findings.

