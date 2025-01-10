WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nic Nemeth Signs Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2025

According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth has signed a contract extension with TNA Wrestling.

Previously known as Dolph Ziggler during his WWE tenure, Nemeth joined TNA Wrestling in January 2024. He quickly made his mark, capturing the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2024 in July, just over six months into his TNA career.

Nemeth’s original contract was set to expire at the beginning of 2025. However, both sides have reached an agreement for an extension, ensuring his continued presence in TNA. Details regarding the length of the new contract have not yet been disclosed.

Nic Nemeth’s next big challenge comes on January 19, 2025, at the TNA Genesis pay-per-view. He is scheduled to defend his TNA World Championship against rising star Joe Hendry at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

