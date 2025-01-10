Nic Nemeth Signs Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth has signed a contract extension with TNA Wrestling.

Previously known as Dolph Ziggler during his WWE tenure, Nemeth joined TNA Wrestling in January 2024. He quickly made his mark, capturing the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2024 in July, just over six months into his TNA career.

Nemeth’s original contract was set to expire at the beginning of 2025. However, both sides have reached an agreement for an extension, ensuring his continued presence in TNA. Details regarding the length of the new contract have not yet been disclosed.

Nic Nemeth’s next big challenge comes on January 19, 2025, at the TNA Genesis pay-per-view. He is scheduled to defend his TNA World Championship against rising star Joe Hendry at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.