WWE SmackDown Live Tonight: The Road to Royal Rumble 2025 Heats Up!

The journey to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and the highly anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2025 marches forward tonight.
WWE SmackDown kicks off live at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting from the iconic Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Here’s a look at the confirmed matches and segments set for the January 10, 2025 edition of the blue brand’s electrifying two-hour program:
- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defends the United States Championship against LA Knight.
- Tiffany Stratton unveils the newly designed WWE Women’s Championship.
Soon…— LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) January 9, 2025
The Nation’s Champ comes back around and takes what’s rightfully his…
With everybody sayin’… pic.twitter.com/UP9Ly4XMs1
⚡ SEC Issues Statement on Vince McMahon Settlement
Vince McMahon has reached a $1.7 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over hush-money deals. Following the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2025 05:08PM
