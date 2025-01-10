WWE SmackDown Live Tonight: The Road to Royal Rumble 2025 Heats Up!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2025

The journey to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and the highly anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2025 marches forward tonight.

WWE SmackDown kicks off live at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting from the iconic Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s a look at the confirmed matches and segments set for the January 10, 2025 edition of the blue brand’s electrifying two-hour program:

- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defends the United States Championship against LA Knight.

- Tiffany Stratton unveils the newly designed WWE Women’s Championship.