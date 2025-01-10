Wrestling Legend Black Bart Passes Away at 76

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡



Former professional wrestler Black Bart (Richard Harris) has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

In recent weeks, Bart had chosen to discontinue chemotherapy for stage 4 liver cancer and was receiving hospice care. His wife confirmed the news of his passing on Facebook.

The Cauliflower Alley Club also paid tribute with the following statement:

“The Cauliflower Alley Club celebrates the enduring legacy of Black Bart and extends its heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones and admirers worldwide, honoring the profound impact he left on the lives of so many. Rest in Peace Bart, thank you for the memories.”

We send our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Black Bart during this difficult time.