WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Wrestling Legend Black Bart Passes Away at 76

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2025

Wrestling Legend Black Bart Passes Away at 76

 
Former professional wrestler Black Bart (Richard Harris) has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

In recent weeks, Bart had chosen to discontinue chemotherapy for stage 4 liver cancer and was receiving hospice care. His wife confirmed the news of his passing on Facebook.

The Cauliflower Alley Club also paid tribute with the following statement:
“The Cauliflower Alley Club celebrates the enduring legacy of Black Bart and extends its heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones and admirers worldwide, honoring the profound impact he left on the lives of so many. Rest in Peace Bart, thank you for the memories.”

We send our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Black Bart during this difficult time.


Tags: #wwe #wcw #black bart #richard harris

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91035/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π